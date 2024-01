It's a bitterly cold January... So why not spend Saturday night warm and with some interesting, friendly people.

Saturday night is the next informal 'fireside chat' (please bring your own fire) for anyone interested in "Coding on RISC OS". Starting time is 7:30pm UK time and the event is on Zoom.

Stay for as long (or as little) as you would like and have a fun, education and entertaining saturday night!

As usual, DM Andrew if you need a link.