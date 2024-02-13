log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Timerun from Amcog games released (News:)
- Rougol November 2023 talk is on RiscPC/Archimedes repairs (News:9)
- WROCC February 2024 meeting on wednesday - AGM (News:)
- ROOL releases updated Git Beta (News:)
- January 2024 News Summary (News:1)
- ROOL website gets a bit of a makeover (News:2)
- RISCOSbits updates FAST ROM (News:2)
- WROCC January 2024 meeting - Sine Nomine (News:1)
- Developer Zoom meetup this saturday night (News:)
- ClockSave reviewed (News:1)
Related articles
- RISCOSbits updates FAST ROM
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:10 reviewed
- The Book of Draw Stuff reviewed
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:9 reviewed
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:8 reviewed
- Drag'n'Drop 13i1 edition reviewed
- CachesFS and Iris update from WROCC November meeting
- November WROCC talk on Wednesday with R-Comp
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:7 reviewed
- Archive Edition 26:4 reviewed
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
 
View on Mastodon
@www.iconbar.com@rss-parrot.net
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Timerun from Amcog games released
 

Timerun from Amcog games released

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:33, 13/2/2024 |
 

Timerun is a RISC OS implementation of a shoot-em-up game Tony orginally started in 1985 (where does the time go).

The game was released at the MUG fair, where it was being loudly demoed by its author! This is a RISC OS version of a classic 1980s sideways scrolling Arcade game, using the Amcog Games library. It has plenty of action, explosions and sound effects. There is a nice plot summary here if you need (I just enjoying jumping in and shooting things). It runs on most RISC OS systems (I tested it on RPCemu on my Mac) from keyboard and there is a joystick option. You can choose your starting level at the beginning.

If you miss the 1980s, it is much cheaper than a DeLorean and readily available from !Store or directly from Amcog for 9.99 pounds. An excellent addition to my collection!

There is a nice YouTube video if you to see more gameplay and I also grabbed some screenshots below.

 


 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: Timerun from Amcog games released
  