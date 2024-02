Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?



London Show is back for 2024 at a new venue.

R-Comp announces RISC OS Project N.Ex.T - NVMe Extreme Technology

BeebIt 0.76 released

VATGST upgraded to 1.02

DDE31d released (free updates for recent purchases).

Lots of exciting releases at the South-West show including 2 games releases (Hexen and WizardLore) and 2 NVMe drivers from R-Comp and RISCOSbits.

New edition of Drag'n'Drop