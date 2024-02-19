log in | register | forums
Saturday is South-West Show
 

Saturday is South-West Show

Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:11, 19/2/2024 |
 

Saturday is the South-West Show in Bristol

TIB will be running our usual Show report, but if you can attend there is really no substitute for being there!

It is being held again at Arnor Manor, which is very accessible, and you can also book rooms there (usually some animated dinner conversations with other RISC OS users if you do stick around after the show).

There will be a wide range of stands with software and hardware and the chance to talk to the developers. If you are thinking about a new laptop for example, and want to know what the screen/keyboard is like, this is the chance to see/try.

You can expect R-Comp and Orpheus Internet, RISC OS Developments, RISC OS Open, Organizer, RISC OS Bits, Drag'n'Drop, Amcog Games, Soft Rock Software, Chris Hall, Steve Fryatt, Paolo Zaino, Dynabyte  Software, MUG, ROUGOL, Charity Stand, Quincey Coleman and some of the 8 bit crew too. I always enjoying meeting other RISC OS users and there is always a vibrant 'hallway' track. 

There will also be a set of talks during the day which is a good opportunity to find out what ROOL and other organisations are up to and ask questions.

We are really lucky in the RISC OS community to have these shows and they are an important part of RISC OS going to they deserve your support. Hope to see you there....

Website

 


 
  Saturday is South-West Show
  micken (19:20 19/2/2024)
  markee174 (19:45 19/2/2024)
    micken (01:03 20/2/2024)
 
Michael Grunditz Message #125596, posted by micken at 19:20, 19/2/2024
Member
Posts: 25 		I will be there but apparently unlisted smile
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Mark Stephens Message #125597, posted by markee174 at 19:45, 19/2/2024, in reply to message #125596
Does all the
work around here
Posts: 140
I will be there but apparently unlisted smile
I thought you were the star attraction!
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Michael Grunditz Message #125598, posted by micken at 01:03, 20/2/2024, in reply to message #125597
Member
Posts: 25
I will be there but apparently unlisted smile
I thought you were the star attraction!
Haha. I hope I can live up to the high expectations!
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

