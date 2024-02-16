Rougol February 2024 meeting on monday with Chris Hall

The February 2024 Rougol meeting on Monday 19th February January is another inperson demo with Chris Hall showing us the Waveshare Mini-B IO board. The action which kicks off at 6.30pm in the Duke of Sussex and online at 7.30pm on Zoom (usual link or contact Rougol for one).



Chris will be showing how to setup this Pi 4B sized monster to run Linux and RISC OS and explaining exactly how everything works. If you struggle to tell your eMMc from your NVMe (asking for a friend here), Chris will be making it all comprehensible!

Chris has posted some more details about his talk on his site.



As always meeting full details are on the site.