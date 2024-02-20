log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Rougol Talk February 2024 - Chris Hall (News:)
- Saturday is South-West Show (News:3)
- Timerun from Amcog games released (News:)
- Rougol February 2024 meeting on monday with Chris Hall (News:)
- Rougol November 2023 talk is on RiscPC/Archimedes repairs (News:9)
- WROCC February 2024 meeting on wednesday - AGM (News:)
- ROOL releases updated Git Beta (News:)
- January 2024 News Summary (News:1)
- ROOL website gets a bit of a makeover (News:2)
- RISCOSbits updates FAST ROM (News:2)
Related articles
- Rougol February 2024 meeting on monday with Chris Hall
- WROCC February 2024 meeting on wednesday - AGM
- Rougol Talk January 2024 - Amcog Games
- Rougol January 2024 meeting on monday with Amcog Games
- WROCC January 2024 meeting - Sine Nomine
- WROCC January 2024 talk on wednesday features Sine Nomine
- WROCC December 2023 meeting - Andy Marks
- December WROCC talk on wednesday features RISCOSbits
- WROCC November 2023 meeting - Andrew Rawnsley
- Rougol October 2023 meeting is another informal social
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
 
View on Mastodon
@www.iconbar.com@rss-parrot.net
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Rougol Talk February 2024 - Chris Hall
 

Rougol Talk February 2024 - Chris Hall

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:37, 20/2/2024 |
 

The February 2024 talk was a hybrid meeting featuring Chris Hall (in the pub) talking about the Waveshare IO Board.

Chris has been interested in Computers since 1972 and now retired but still playing with lots of kit. His latest interested is the Waveshare IO board which uses CM4 and can support NVMe. His also has a fan control and real time clock. It was handled round the pub for everyone present to see.

There are alternative IO boards - Pi Foundation and GeekPi DeskPi Mini.

NVMe is exciting because it should allow faster access than SATA and much better random read/write. Chris has lots of  test results on his website if you want technical details.

You can build your own system with Waveshare Min-A/B, get the GeekPi DeskPi Mini or the ready built PiRO Qube.

NVMEe offers more potential that SATA and RISC OS does not support USB3.

R-Comp announced today support for NVMe! Good reason to attend the Show on saturday....

Chris covered how to format an NVMe for RISC OS and Linux usage, which involves several steps. But Chris does have the instructions on his site.

Chris had his own purpose-built machine so talked in detail about how to build your own.

After that there was plenty of time for Q and A.

As usual, details on talks available on the Rougol website.


 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: Rougol Talk February 2024 - Chris Hall
  