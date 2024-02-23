log in | register | forums
Big NVMe news for the RISC OS at the South-West Show
 

Big NVMe news for the RISC OS at the South-West Show

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:09, 23/2/2024 |
 

Both RISCOSbits and R-Comp have been working flat out to have support for NVMe ready for the Show.

If you want to know what NVMe is, why it is exciting to gain RISC OS support and see it in action, you really need to be at the Show tomorrow! The experts will be on hand to show and demonstrate it to you and answer all your questions.

Our mailbox has also received a steady stream of other announcements, so even if NVMe does not interest you, there lots of other software and hardware releases and some very interesting conversations and talks. I am really looking forward to it and hope to see you there...

