StrongED 4.69f14 now available

ROD announces public beta of the Wifi and Network Manager components for its TCP/IP stack has now live

Amcog have released Wizard Lore on PlingStore and will have a new RPG game called Light Gate to release at Wakefield Show.

Free Toolbar app is updated to 1.22 (first update for a decade).

Impact 3.69 released

TimPlayer module 1.29 available to fix some issues.