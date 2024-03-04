WROCC March 2024 meeting on wednesday - Chris Hughes and Peter Richmond

log in | register | forums
Article archives
Posted by Mark Stephens on 05:30, 4/3/2024 |
 

The March 2024 WROCC meeting is a double bill! This is a Zoom meeting open to all.

It will feature Chris Hughes and Peter Richmond providing updates on their previous talks. Chris will looking in more detail into the Impact database while Peter covers the use of older computers with newer monitors and TVs.

If you cannot make the talk live on Zoom (sadly includes me this month as I will be working in San Francisco) there is usually a youtube video posted soon after to watch.

As usual details on the club website.


 
