Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?

Archive Magazine 27:1 released.

ScummVM updated to 2.8.1.

Hexen updated to v1.07 (free to existing users) with better lighting.

Git ROOL client 0.07 released (new git log command, bug fixes and speed improvements)

RISCOSbits released some new machines.

Compo returns

Updated versions of RiscOSM and Impact released for Wakefield show

R-Comp released some new machines, and updates for Genealogy, NetFetch and PhotoDesk

ROOL updated RISC OS to 5.30