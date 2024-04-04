



April developer 'fireside' chat is on saturday night Posted by Mark Stephens on 15:58, 4/4/2024 | News



Definitely a very welcome and regular addition to the RISC OS world, the next 'fireside' chat is on saturday night 6th April. Starting time is 7:30pm UK time and the event is on Zoom. Stay as long or as short a time as you like.



If you have not been before this is an informal and friendly forum for anyone with an interest in RISC OS coding.



If you want to get some tips or advice on coding RISC OS, this is great place to be. Maybe even bring some questions or code along to ask about or share....



As usual, DM Andrew if you need a link.



