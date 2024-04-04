log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- April developer 'fireside' chat is on saturday night (News:)
- WROCC April 2024 meeting o...changes to our phone lines (News:)
- March 2024 News Summary (News:4)
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:11 reviewed (News:)
- WROCC March 2024 meeting o... Hughes and Peter Richmond (News:1)
- Rougol March 2024 meeting on monday with Bernard Boase (News:)
- Drag'n'Drop 13i2 edition reviewed (News:)
- South-West Show 2024 talks (News:4)
- February 2024 News Summary (News:1)
- Next developer fireside chat (News:)
Related articles
- March 2024 News Summary
- Rougol March 2024 meeting on monday with Bernard Boase
- February 2024 News Summary
- Next developer fireside chat
- DDE31d released
- South-West Show 2024 Report
- Big NVMe news for the RISC OS at the South-West Show
- Saturday is South-West Show
- ROOL releases updated Git Beta
- ROOL website gets a bit of a makeover
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
 
View on Mastodon
@www.iconbar.com@rss-parrot.net
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: April developer 'fireside' chat is on saturday night
 

April developer 'fireside' chat is on saturday night

Posted by Mark Stephens on 15:58, 4/4/2024 |
 

Definitely a very welcome and regular addition to the RISC OS world, the next 'fireside' chat is on saturday night 6th April. Starting time is 7:30pm UK time and the event is on Zoom. Stay as long or as short a time as you like.

If you have not been before this is an informal and friendly forum for anyone with an interest in RISC OS coding. 
 
If you want to get some tips or advice on coding RISC OS, this is great place to be. Maybe even bring some questions or code along to ask about or share....
 
As usual, DM Andrew if you need a link.


 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: April developer 'fireside' chat is on saturday night
  