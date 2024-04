The April 2024 Rougol meeting on Monday 15th coincides with a very significant anniversary. Can it really be 30 years since the launch of the RiscPC.

The guest of honour will be at least one RiscPC and you are all welcome to bring your own kit (maybe your model with the sink and the pizza oven) and your memories along.

The action which kicks off at 6.30pm in the Duke of Sussex and online at 7.30pm on Zoom (usual link or contact Rougol for one).

As always meeting full details are on the site.