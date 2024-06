June developer 'fireside' chat is on saturday night Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:02, 3/6/2024 | News



The next 'fireside' chat is on saturday night 8th June. Starting time is 7:30pm UK time (which is hopefully fairly doable for most time zones and we do get some international attendees) and the event is on Zoom. Stay as long or as short a time as you like.



If you have not been before this is an informal and friendly forum for anyone with an interest in RISC OS coding and a chance to ask any coding questions.



Log in to comment on this article