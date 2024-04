The ROOL git client has been updated to 0.07



If you are registered as a tester, you should have the email with details. It offers a new git log command, speed improvements and some nice tweaks for RISC OS (you do not need to backslash before a pling in the filename.



As always, ROOL are keen for you to kick the tyres and let them know what you think!



ROOL also have a really nice cheatsheet on the site if you are new to Git (or just need a refresh).