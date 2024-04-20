Wakefield Show 2024 is next Saturday

The Wakefield show 2024 takes place on Saturday 27th April (10.30am to 4.30pm)
The event is again taking place in Bradford (The Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford).
The Show will follow the usual format with exhibitors and a full set of talks.
Here is a list of exhibitors:-
AMCOG Games
Archive magazine
Charity Stall
Chris Hall
Drag 'N Drop
Elesar Ltd
North One Communications (Organizer)
Orpheus Internet Services Ltd
R-Comp
R-Comp Interactive
Retro Hardware (David Hitchins)
RISC OS Developments Ltd
RISC OS Open Ltd
RISCOSbits
Sine Nomine Software
Soft Rock Software
Steve Fryatt
Wakefield RISC OS Computer Club
There will be lots of new hardware/software to try (and lots of interesting people to talk to). I cannot attend this year, so if you want to find out what happens, you will really need to attend!