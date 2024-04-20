Wakefield Show 2024 is next Saturday

The Wakefield show 2024 takes place on Saturday 27th April (10.30am to 4.30pm)



The event is again taking place in Bradford (The Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford).



The Show will follow the usual format with exhibitors and a full set of talks.



Here is a list of exhibitors:-

AMCOG Games Archive magazine Charity Stall Chris Hall Drag 'N Drop Elesar Ltd North One Communications (Organizer) Orpheus Internet Services Ltd R-Comp R-Comp Interactive Retro Hardware (David Hitchins) RISC OS Developments Ltd RISC OS Open Ltd RISCOSbits Sine Nomine Software Soft Rock Software Steve Fryatt Wakefield RISC OS Computer Club



There will be lots of new hardware/software to try (and lots of interesting people to talk to). I cannot attend this year, so if you want to find out what happens, you will really need to attend!

Show website