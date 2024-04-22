Prizes for Wakefield Show announced

One of the many fun elements of attending the Wakefield Show (this Saturday in case you have been trapped on another planet with no access to communications recently) is the Prize Draw.



For a token pound, you can buy a ticket and win some really cool prizes! On previous visits, I was lucky enough to win a Pi400 and 50 pounds to spend!



This year there are 6 prizes on offer:-

A brand new Graphics Tablet from Drag 'N Drop A Mystery Machine from RISCOSbits (hopefully with Scooby Doo and the gang inside) A voucher from R-Comp worth 50% off software purchased, or 10% off hardware up to a value of 100 GBP A 75 GBP voucher from WROCC that can be used at any exhibitor. A copy of Font Directory Pro from Elesar. A 25 GBP voucher from WROCC that can be used at any exhibitor.

The draw takes place at 3.15pm and you have to be there.