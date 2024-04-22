log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Prizes for Wakefield Show announced (News:)
- Heretic update from R-Comp (News:)
- Wakefield Show 2024 is next Saturday (News:)
- Git client updated to 0.07 (News:2)
- Archive Edition 27:1 reviewed (News:)
- Rougol April 2024 meeting on monday is Anniversary time (News:1)
- WROCC April 2024 meeting o...changes to our phone lines (News:1)
- April developer 'fireside' chat is on saturday night (News:)
- March 2024 News Summary (News:4)
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:11 reviewed (News:)
Related articles
- Will we see 5.30 released at Wakefield show?
- Wakefield Show 2024 is next Saturday
- Git client updated to 0.07
- Archive Edition 27:1 reviewed
- April developer 'fireside' chat is on saturday night
- March 2024 News Summary
- Rougol March 2024 meeting on monday with Bernard Boase
- February 2024 News Summary
- Next developer fireside chat
- DDE31d released
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
 
View on Mastodon
@www.iconbar.com@rss-parrot.net
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Prizes for Wakefield Show announced
 

Prizes for Wakefield Show announced

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:18, 22/4/2024 |
 

One of the many fun elements of attending the Wakefield Show (this Saturday in case you have been trapped on another planet with no access to communications recently) is the Prize Draw.

For a token pound, you can buy a ticket and win some really cool prizes! On previous visits, I was lucky enough to win a Pi400 and 50 pounds to spend!
 
This year there are 6 prizes on offer:-

  1. A brand new Graphics Tablet from Drag 'N Drop
  2. A Mystery Machine from RISCOSbits (hopefully with Scooby Doo and the gang inside)
  3. A voucher from R-Comp worth 50% off software purchased, or  10% off hardware up to a value of 100 GBP
  4. A 75 GBP voucher from WROCC that can be used at any exhibitor.
  5. A copy of Font Directory Pro from Elesar.
  6. A 25 GBP voucher from WROCC that can be used at any exhibitor.

The draw takes place at 3.15pm and you have to be there.


 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: Prizes for Wakefield Show announced
  