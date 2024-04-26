RISCOSbits at Wakefield Show 2024

RISCOSbits have given us a bit of a sneak preview of their plans for tomorrow's Wakefield Show



As well as their usual range of machines, they will be offering 3 new systems at the Show for the first time...

The new eNVy.Me machine is a compact 1 litre system, housed in a custom electric blue aluminium and acrylic case, hosting an overclocked Compute Module 4 with 2GB RAM, coupled with a 128GB NVMe drive. The case has a rather clear acrylic 'pop-off' lid for easy access if you want to upgrade anything. It sports all the standard ports on the outside of the case include 4x USB 2.0 ports, a HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet, and a USB-C port that can be used for 5v power in and data, plus a wide-ranging barrel connector for power in. Show price is 199 pounds.

A new FAST machine adds an NVMe drive with a slick black aluminium Mini ITX case and runs a 2GHz 4GB Compute Module with built in twin drive system, comprising a 32GB eMMC drive, with a 256GB NVMe drive included as standard, which can be expanded to 2 TB. This has a show price of 279 pounds.

The third system is a NVMe DIY kit to build your own system. It comprises a case, motherboard, Compute Module, NVMe drive, and pre-configured SD card, to assemble (instructions are included in English). These kits will be available at an introductory price of 99ukp on the day and you have the chance to win one in the raffle.

You will be able to buy most of the existing systems on the day including FAST, PiRO Qube, Chimera. The VENOM systems are available to order (it's proved very popular and Andy is desperately trying to get some new stock).

Personally I am a big fan of the RISCOSbits systems (I have a FAST machine as my main home system and a PiHard at work) so recommend you definitely check out the stand at the Show.

RISCOSbits website