  May 2024 News Summary

Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?



Latest Amcog's latest Light Gate game now available on !Store

PhotoDesk manual updated to cover 3.23 new features.

Quake gets an update to add higher resolutions and better support for Pi4/Pinebook Pro - free update if you bought since 2018

IscaFS gets an update

Sine Nomine has updated its map data and main programs.

KinoAmp updated to 059