May 2024 News Summary
 

May 2024 News Summary

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:34, 30/5/2024
 

Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?

Latest Amcog's latest Light Gate game now available on !Store

PhotoDesk manual updated to cover 3.23 new features.

Quake gets an update to add higher resolutions and better support for Pi4/Pinebook Pro - free update if you bought since 2018

IscaFS gets an update

Sine Nomine has updated its map data and main programs.

KinoAmp updated to 059

 


 
  richw (09:04 30/5/2024)
  Bucksboy (18:11 30/5/2024)
    freder (18:32 30/5/2024)
      Bucksboy (18:58 30/5/2024)
  Kevsoft (20:44 30/5/2024)
 
Richard Walker Message posted by richw at 09:04, 30/5/2024
Member
Posts: 71 		For those with/considering RISC OS 5.30 on the Pi, ROOL released an update to the WiFi drivers:

16-May-2024:

Fix bug preventing connections to Open networks initiated from the Connect... dialogue with a manually entered SSID name.
Report an error for overly short WPA passwords rather than trying to join with no hope of succeeding.

Look for mixed mode WPA2/WPA3 networks and allow connection to these. Previously they were wrongly identified as WEP secured.

Combine repeaters with the same SSID, channel, and security features in the nearby channel listing. Such repeaters will automatically roam if moved between.

The currently connected access point will always appear in the list of nearby SSIDs even if the beacon is missed when scanning for networks.

Source: https://www.riscosopen.org/content/downloads/raspberry-pi

So anyone who may have dabbled with the initial release at the end of last month: you might want to try the latest. It's good to see progress.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
George Greenfield Message posted by Bucksboy at 18:11, 30/5/2024, in reply to message #125641
Member
Posts: 91 		Is the upgrade simply a matter of replacing the ROM image in !Bootloader, or should we update HardDisc4 as well (with reference to a Pi4)?

[Edited by Bucksboy at 18:12, 30/5/2024]

[Edited by Bucksboy at 18:12, 30/5/2024]
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Fred Bambrough Message posted by freder at 18:32, 30/5/2024, in reply to message #125642
Member
Posts: 11 		It's a self contained update. Just drop the !Boot dir on Config-Boot-Install-Merge.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
George Greenfield Message posted by Bucksboy at 18:58, 30/5/2024, in reply to message #125643
Member
Posts: 91 		My mistake: I'd forgotten the fact that the On board WiFi driver is a separate download (https://www.riscosopen.org/content/downloads/raspberry-pi
). Thanks for clarifying.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Kevin Wells Message posted by Kevsoft at 20:44, 30/5/2024, in reply to message #125641
Member
Posts: 40 		I've created a poll for mult language support for StreetFix also MACAdd has been upgraded to version 2.00
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

