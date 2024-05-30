Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?
Latest Amcog's latest Light Gate game now available on !Store
PhotoDesk manual updated to cover 3.23 new features.
Quake gets an update to add higher resolutions and better support for Pi4/Pinebook Pro - free update if you bought since 2018
IscaFS gets an update
Sine Nomine has updated its map data and main programs.
KinoAmp updated to 059
|May 2024 News Summary
|richw (09:04 30/5/2024)
Bucksboy (18:11 30/5/2024)
freder (18:32 30/5/2024)
Bucksboy (18:58 30/5/2024)
Kevsoft (20:44 30/5/2024)
Richard Walker
|Message #125641, posted by richw at 09:04, 30/5/2024
|For those with/considering RISC OS 5.30 on the Pi, ROOL released an update to the WiFi drivers:
16-May-2024:
Fix bug preventing connections to Open networks initiated from the Connect... dialogue with a manually entered SSID name.
Report an error for overly short WPA passwords rather than trying to join with no hope of succeeding.
Look for mixed mode WPA2/WPA3 networks and allow connection to these. Previously they were wrongly identified as WEP secured.
Combine repeaters with the same SSID, channel, and security features in the nearby channel listing. Such repeaters will automatically roam if moved between.
The currently connected access point will always appear in the list of nearby SSIDs even if the beacon is missed when scanning for networks.
Source: https://www.riscosopen.org/content/downloads/raspberry-pi
So anyone who may have dabbled with the initial release at the end of last month: you might want to try the latest. It's good to see progress.
George Greenfield
|Message #125642, posted by Bucksboy at 18:11, 30/5/2024, in reply to message #125641
|Is the upgrade simply a matter of replacing the ROM image in !Bootloader, or should we update HardDisc4 as well (with reference to a Pi4)?
[Edited by Bucksboy at 18:12, 30/5/2024]
Fred Bambrough
|Message #125643, posted by freder at 18:32, 30/5/2024, in reply to message #125642
|It's a self contained update. Just drop the !Boot dir on Config-Boot-Install-Merge.
George Greenfield
|Message #125644, posted by Bucksboy at 18:58, 30/5/2024, in reply to message #125643
|My mistake: I'd forgotten the fact that the On board WiFi driver is a separate download (https://www.riscosopen.org/content/downloads/raspberry-pi
). Thanks for clarifying.
Kevin Wells
|Message #125645, posted by Kevsoft at 20:44, 30/5/2024, in reply to message #125641
|I've created a poll for mult language support for StreetFix also MACAdd has been upgraded to version 2.00
