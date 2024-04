R-Comp have released v5.55 of Netfetch in time for the Wakefield Show.



This updates all components (including Hermes, NewsHound and FTPc as well as Netfetch) to support the latest SSL/TLS standards and now includes news fetching.There is also improved compatibility with beta builds of NetSurf.



This is a free release to any existing users or can purchased on !Store or direct with discounts if you already have an older version.