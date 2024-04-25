R-Comp releases Genealogy v2

R-Comp are having a busy week - anyone would think there was a show on this weekend...



They have also brought out a new version of their Genealogy software. New features are:-

Six new types of Ancestor charts, including hourglass-style and a seven-generation chart, each with new styles

New menus, icons and shortcuts to improve navigation

Revamped operation to focus on a single window for data entry, with additional colour-coded information windows as needed.

New easy-to-use search menus for all data screens, tailored to each window.

New data transfer capabilities

New layouts with "3D style" look

New 96 page manual

along with a large number of tweaks to existing features.

The software is available on !Store and you can see it in action at Wakefield on saturday.