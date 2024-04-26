log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- uniprint upgraded to 4.50 (News:)
- PhotoDesk 3.23 released (News:)
- R-Comp reveals N.Ex.T Boxes - the successor to the i.MX6 (News:)
- RISCOSbits at Wakefield Show 2024 (News:)
- R-Comp releases Genealogy v2 (News:)
- Will we see 5.30 released at Wakefield show? (News:1)
- Sine Nomine updates RiscOSM and Impact (News:)
- Netfetch version 5.55 released (News:)
- Prizes for Wakefield Show announced (News:)
- Heretic update from R-Comp (News:)
Related articles
- RISC OS 5.30 arrives
- uniprint upgraded to 4.50
- PhotoDesk 3.23 released
- RISCOSbits at Wakefield Show 2024
- R-Comp releases Genealogy v2
- Sine Nomine updates RiscOSM and Impact
- Netfetch version 5.55 released
- Will we see 5.30 released at Wakefield show?
- Prizes for Wakefield Show announced
- Wakefield Show 2024 is next Saturday
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
 
View on Mastodon
@www.iconbar.com@rss-parrot.net
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: R-Comp reveals N.Ex.T Boxes - the successor to the i.MX6
 

R-Comp reveals N.Ex.T Boxes - the successor to the i.MX6

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:25, 26/4/2024 |
 

R-Comp has announced its new N.Ex.T Boxes and touting them as a the successor and natural upgrade path to to the very successful i.MX6

The machines takes full advantage of the work R-Comp has done on bringing NVMe to RISC OS and offers you a range of very nice machines all running the A72 CPU at 2GHz+ with full 4K at 60hz, up to 12 USB ports, wifi as an option and gigabit networking i na silent ITX-format motherboard with a variety of cases. Prices start at 399 pounds. As always you can customise the machine with your choice of drives and add CD/DVD and other options. And you get a nice range of R-Comp software and tools as well.

It looks likes a really exciting machine and yet another good reason to be at the Wakefield Show tomorrow!


 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: R-Comp reveals N.Ex.T Boxes - the successor to the i.MX6
  