R-Comp reveals N.Ex.T Boxes - the successor to the i.MX6

R-Comp has announced its new N.Ex.T Boxes and touting them as a the successor and natural upgrade path to to the very successful i.MX6



The machines takes full advantage of the work R-Comp has done on bringing NVMe to RISC OS and offers you a range of very nice machines all running the A72 CPU at 2GHz+ with full 4K at 60hz, up to 12 USB ports, wifi as an option and gigabit networking i na silent ITX-format motherboard with a variety of cases. Prices start at 399 pounds. As always you can customise the machine with your choice of drives and add CD/DVD and other options. And you get a nice range of R-Comp software and tools as well.

It looks likes a really exciting machine and yet another good reason to be at the Wakefield Show tomorrow!