



PhotoDesk 3.23 released Posted by Mark Stephens on 11:26, 26/4/2024 | News



R-Comp has updated PhotoDesk to version 3.23



This improves the support for QOI images and also adds load and saving in WebP format.



There is a large number of fixes and general improvements (it will need a proper review to cover in more detail) including proper support for computers with 4GB RAM+ and updated interactive help.



It ia a free update to anyone using the XAT edition and available on !Store so upgrade your copy now.



You should also be able to get a demo and a copy at the Wakefield Show tomorrow.



