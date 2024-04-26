log in | register | forums
PhotoDesk 3.23 released

Posted by Mark Stephens on 11:26, 26/4/2024 |
 
R-Comp has updated PhotoDesk to version 3.23

This improves the support for QOI images and also adds load and saving in WebP format.
 
There is a large number of fixes and general improvements (it will need a proper review to cover in more detail) including proper support for computers with 4GB RAM+ and updated interactive help.
 
It ia a free update to anyone using the XAT edition and available on !Store so upgrade your copy now.
 
You should also be able to get a demo and a copy at the Wakefield Show tomorrow.
 
