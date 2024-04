uniprint upgraded to 4.50 Posted by Mark Stephens on 13:40, 26/4/2024 | News



R-Comp are pulling out the stops for Wakefield Show, with an update for UniPrint as well.



This is the first chargeable update for 10 years (25 pounds). Full details are not yet announced but the software will be available at the Wakefield Show tomorrow and on !Store.



