RISC OS 5.30 arrives

Posted by Mark Stephens on 17:15, 27/4/2024 |
 

It has been four years since 5.28 stable release, so it is really exciting to have the next official release now available.

While you can always use the nightly builds, many people prefer a solid release for their main system. 5.30 brings together all these changes (6 bounties of work), 347 improvements to the 'hard Disc4' image and 329 improvements to the ROM to RISC OS. 76 bug tickets have been resolved.

There is a lot of exciting new things in this release. The highlights for me are:-

  • Mot of the Applications get tweaks and fixes for issues
  • Addition of Ovation Pro and full SparkFS thanks to David Pilling
  • Better PNG support
  • Out of the box wifi support for many Raspberry Pi models.
  • Updated User Guide

What are your top features?

Time to  backup your systems and plan your upgrade...

ROOL announcement


 
