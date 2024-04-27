RISC OS 5.30 arrives

It has been four years since 5.28 stable release, so it is really exciting to have the next official release now available.



While you can always use the nightly builds, many people prefer a solid release for their main system. 5.30 brings together all these changes (6 bounties of work), 347 improvements to the 'hard Disc4' image and 329 improvements to the ROM to RISC OS. 76 bug tickets have been resolved.

There is a lot of exciting new things in this release. The highlights for me are:-

Mot of the Applications get tweaks and fixes for issues

Addition of Ovation Pro and full SparkFS thanks to David Pilling

Better PNG support

Out of the box wifi support for many Raspberry Pi models.

Updated User Guide

What are your top features?

Time to backup your systems and plan your upgrade...

ROOL announcement