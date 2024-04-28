|
|Wakefield Show 2024 in Pictures
|
|rich (13:21 28/4/2024)
nytrex (16:37 28/4/2024)
Elesar (17:01 28/4/2024)
nytrex (17:40 28/4/2024)
|
|
Richard Goodwin
|Message #125618, posted by rich at 13:21, 28/4/2024
|
Dictator for life
Posts: 6828
|What was going on with that Electron?!
________
Cheers,
Rich.
|
|[ Log in to reply ]
|
|
Alan Robertson
|Message #125620, posted by nytrex at 16:37, 28/4/2024, in reply to message #125618
|Member
Posts: 106
|
What was going on with that Electron?!That was my first thought as well. It had mutated into a huge powerful beast of a machine.
|
|[ Log in to reply ]
|
|
Robert Sprowson
|Message #125622, posted by Elesar at 17:01, 28/4/2024, in reply to message #125618
|Member
Posts: 42
|
What was going on with that Electron?!Your mistake is in being constrained to only thinking in 2 dimensions. The Electron moves in 4 dimensions.
Plus 1 mated with Plus 3, then some cartridges mated with those, and for good measure a WiFi dongle!
|
|[ Log in to reply ]
|
|
Alan Robertson
|Message #125623, posted by nytrex at 17:40, 28/4/2024, in reply to message #125622
|Member
Posts: 106
|
ha! ha. Physic jokes are the best.
What was going on with that Electron?!Your mistake is in being constrained to only thinking in 2 dimensions. The Electron moves in 4 dimensions.
Plus 1 mated with Plus 3, then some cartridges mated with those, and for good measure a WiFi dongle!Not only does it sound fantastic, it actually looks cool too. All those connections hanging off the back of an Acorn Electron make it seem as though it is located deep underground in Geneva, working on their spinny electron thingy..
[Edited by nytrex at 17:41, 28/4/2024]
|
|[ Log in to reply ]
|
|