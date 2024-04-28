log in | register | forums
Wakefield Show 2024 in Pictures

Posted by Mark Stephens on 10:37, 28/4/2024
 

Many thanks to our secret spy and roving reporter (taking time off his duties on the Elesar/ROOL stand) to take some pictures. This is what he saw....


(Click on the thumbnails for the bigger image)



























































 
  rich (13:21 28/4/2024)
  nytrex (16:37 28/4/2024)
  Elesar (17:01 28/4/2024)
    nytrex (17:40 28/4/2024)
 
Richard Goodwin Message #125618, posted by rich at 13:21, 28/4/2024
Rich
Dictator for life
Posts: 6828
What was going on with that Electron?!
________
RichGCheers,
Rich.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Alan Robertson Message #125620, posted by nytrex at 16:37, 28/4/2024, in reply to message #125618
Member
Posts: 106
What was going on with that Electron?!
That was my first thought as well. It had mutated into a huge powerful beast of a machine.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Robert Sprowson Message #125622, posted by Elesar at 17:01, 28/4/2024, in reply to message #125618
Member
Posts: 42
What was going on with that Electron?!
Your mistake is in being constrained to only thinking in 2 dimensions. The Electron moves in 4 dimensions.

Plus 1 mated with Plus 3, then some cartridges mated with those, and for good measure a WiFi dongle!
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Alan Robertson Message #125623, posted by nytrex at 17:40, 28/4/2024, in reply to message #125622
Member
Posts: 106
What was going on with that Electron?!
Your mistake is in being constrained to only thinking in 2 dimensions. The Electron moves in 4 dimensions.
ha! ha. Physic jokes are the best.

Plus 1 mated with Plus 3, then some cartridges mated with those, and for good measure a WiFi dongle!
Not only does it sound fantastic, it actually looks cool too. All those connections hanging off the back of an Acorn Electron make it seem as though it is located deep underground in Geneva, working on their spinny electron thingy..

[Edited by nytrex at 17:41, 28/4/2024]
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

