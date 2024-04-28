  Upgrading your RISC OS system to 5.30

It has been a little while (4 years or so) since we last updated our systems to a stable release. So here what I did on my Titanium which is running RISC OS 5.28



BEFORE you start

Are you sure you can use the generic RISC OS ROOL ROMs??? Some systems (like my lovely FAST system from RISCOSbits) have a custom build at present so you will need to wait for their updated version. Trying to update your system using the ROOL ROM will break it. If in ANY doubt, check with your supplier first.

BACKUP your critical data

There is always a risk that the installation could cause errors. So BACKUP any thing which is important to you first.



Update the Disc contents

1. Download the HardDisc4.zip file onto your RISC OS machine.

2. Open the file and run the Obey file InSituBootUpdate. You can also copy the contents directly but may lose some of your custom settings. Any time you see a text file called ReadMe, read it before you do anything.



Upgrade RISC OS ROM

1. Download the RISC OS 5.30 stable ROM (you do not need the complete SD card image just the ROM) from the Download page. I am using a Titanium,



2. Different builds will have different instructions. The Titanium allows a Soft load or a Flash. If you are nervous, use the soft load.

If you are happy to use the Flash version it is fully documented. You cannot run it directly from the zip

This is what success looks like

3. Reboot

If all is successful, you should see this





Useful links

There is a very helpful guide on upgrading.

If you havre any tips or suggestions, please comment below....