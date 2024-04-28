log in | register | forums
Upgrading your RISC OS system to 5.30
 

Upgrading your RISC OS system to 5.30

Posted by Mark Stephens on 19:55, 28/4/2024 |
 

It has been a little while (4 years or so) since we last updated our systems to a stable release. So here what I did on my Titanium which is running RISC OS 5.28

BEFORE you start
Are you sure you can use the generic RISC OS ROOL ROMs??? Some systems (like my lovely  FAST system from RISCOSbits) have a custom build at present so you will need to wait for their updated version. Trying to update your system using the ROOL ROM will break it. If in ANY doubt, check with your supplier first.

BACKUP your critical data
There is always a risk that the installation could cause errors. So BACKUP any thing which is important to you first.

Update the Disc contents
1. Download the HardDisc4.zip file onto your RISC OS machine.
2. Open the file and run the Obey file InSituBootUpdate. You can also copy the contents directly but may lose some of your custom settings. Any time you see a text file called ReadMe, read it before you do anything.

 

 
Upgrade RISC OS ROM
1. Download the RISC OS 5.30 stable ROM (you do not need the complete SD card image just the ROM) from the Download page. I am using a Titanium, 


2. Different builds will have different instructions. The Titanium allows a Soft load or a Flash. If you are nervous, use the soft load.

If you are happy to use the Flash version it is fully documented. You cannot run it directly from the zip

 

This is what success looks like

3. Reboot
If all is successful, you should see this 



Useful links
There is a very helpful guide on upgrading.

If you havre any tips or suggestions, please comment below....


 
  riscosbits (20:12 28/4/2024)
 
RISCOS Bits Message #125624, posted by riscosbits at 20:12, 28/4/2024
Member
Posts: 30 		For users of RISCOSFAST, please DO NOT ATTEMPT this upgrade.

Now 5.30 is out in the wild, we'll do some work on upgrading FAST to the latest version of RISC OS as quickly as possible.

Keep an eye on your mailboxes for further details in the coming days.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

