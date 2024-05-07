Drag'n'Drop 13i3 edition reviewed

The latest edition of Drag'n'Drop magazine was launched at the recent Wakefield and also sent out to subscribers. This edition is 41 pages of news, reviews, tools and lots of coding! As a PDF you can read it on just about any system.

The news sections covers up to the Show itself and includes lots of clickable links. NVMe gets its own article to explain what it is, why you should care and implications for RISC OS.

The heart of the magazine (IMHO) is the documented programming tutorials which create useful games and programs. Lots of these now share code which is nicely documented at the start of the magazine.

Retro is also covered in the magazine with a bumper 8 bits section (yes we did miss you!) looking at lots of hacks and tips for 8 bit games. RISC OS games are covered with a feature on how Amcog Games created their recent games releases. Time Run is also reviewed.

This month's first nifty little application is a Style to HTML converter. Code is always included (and you can buy the magazine with all the code included if you prefer not to type it in). There is a Jpeg reordering tool to allow you to change the order of images.

RISCoffee column is back with some tips on cleaning up OCRed documents and RISC OZ with some WIMP programming tips.

As always you can buy the magazine with copies of all the programs, although the annotated listings are still very useful for understanding the code.

website