The July 2024 Rougol meeting is on Monday 15th July and features Nathan Atkinson, one of the coders behind Visions of the Impossible



Nathan was the lead on this group of programmers who wrote various games, utilities and demos for RISC OS in the 1990s and early 2000s. He will giving us the inside track and how it started and behind the scenes. The action kicks off at 6.30pm in the Duke of Sussex and online at 7.30pm on Zoom (usual link or contact Rougol for one).

See website for details.