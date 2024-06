Livestream coding session with Gerph this sunday Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:30, 29/6/2024 | News



If you are interested in coding RISC OS (or just want to see a really good coder in action), then you should be on Youtube on sunday...



Gerph (author of ports, games, OS releases for RISC OS and countless other things!) will be running his second live coding event. This will continue on from the first session (but you did not need to see that for it to make sense) and will continue to develop an ARM debugger module.



The stream can be watched live from 1pm or afterwards here.



