WROCC July 2024 meeting on wednesday - Chris Hughes and Peter Richmond

The July 2024 WROCC meeting is another double bill - two talks for the price of one! As usual it takes place on Zoom (Wakefield is anywhere in the world) and kicks off at 7.45pm





Back by popular demand it will again feature the Chris Hughes and Peter Richmond duo. This time Peter will be looking at “Things to do with Draw” while Chris tackles RISC OS Developments version of the network stack and WiFi and their PinBoard replacement.



If you cannot make the talk live on Zoom there is usually a youtube video posted soon after to watch.



As usual details on the club website.