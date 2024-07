Sunday coding session with Gerph on Sunday Posted by Mark Stephens on 17:30, 12/7/2024 | News



If you are interested in coding RISC OS (or just want to see a really good coder in action), then you should be on Youtube again on sunday...



Gerph's coding session has turned into a regular (and unmissable) series with another episode this weekend.



Forget the tennis and the football, Youtube is where the real action and excitement will be on Sunday at 1pm (or watch later).



Charles Justin Ferguson Message #125656, posted by gerph at 17:37, 14/7/2024 Member

Posts: 42 Live stream is over. It was rather disjointed this week, as I was trying to do multiple things whilst waiting for the results of some tests.



This week we had:



* Demonstration of the project board which tracks unfinished tasks (https://github.com/users/gerph/projects/1/views/1)

* Bug fix for the help syntax.

* Added reporting of errors for commands.

* Automated build and release process using GitHub actions.

* Implementation of *MemoryA .

* Doing an actual release of the built module through GitHub.



You can find the releases here: https://github.com/gerph/darm/releases



The release archive includes the Debugger module, and the DisFile tool which disassembles files.



IF you find any bugs, or have feature requests, please file issues on the repository - reproduction cases are always useful, if you have them. https://github.com/gerph/darm/issues [ Log in to reply ]