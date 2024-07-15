  PinBoard 2.05 released

At TIB, we have been following the developments of PinBoard closely...

PinBoard 2 is a drop-in replacement for the original RISC OS PinBoard which adds a whole host of features to the original such as stickies, file saving to desktop, lots of eye candy, multiple backdrops, etc. I originally intended to install it on one test box, but it has proved so stable and useful, I ended up installing it on all my systems as musthave software. TBH, I am still finding features in it and the July WROCC talk had a really good session on it.

The latest version (2.05) is now out and fixes several bugs. It also extends the ability to have a transparent Icon Bar and ensures you can now make it disappear totally!

The software is free and you can download it from the RISC OS developments website. Upgrade if you are already using and install if you are not....