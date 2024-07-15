log in | register | forums
The Icon Bar: News and features: PinBoard 2.05 released
 

PinBoard 2.05 released

Posted by Mark Stephens on 15:43, 15/7/2024 | ,
 

At TIB, we have been following the developments of PinBoard closely...

PinBoard 2 is a drop-in replacement for the original RISC OS PinBoard which adds a whole host of features to the original such as stickies, file saving to desktop, lots of eye candy, multiple backdrops, etc. I originally intended to install it on one test box, but it has proved so stable and useful, I ended up installing it on all my systems as musthave software. TBH, I am still finding features in it and the July WROCC talk had a really good session on it. 

The latest version (2.05) is now out and fixes several bugs. It also extends the ability to have a transparent Icon Bar and ensures you can now make it disappear totally! 

The software is free and you can download it from the RISC OS developments website. Upgrade if you are already using and install if you are not....


 
  PinBoard 2.05 released
  nytrex (12:26 16/7/2024)
  richw (19:32 16/7/2024)
 
Alan Robertson Message #125660, posted by nytrex at 12:26, 16/7/2024
Member
Posts: 111 		I'd really like to see this become the default Pinboard for RISC OS 5.

It ticks all the boxes.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Richard Walker Message #125661, posted by richw at 19:32, 16/7/2024, in reply to message #125660
Member
Posts: 73 		Sounds like a plan. Surely someone should be able to create a merge request to get it into the nightly builds?
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

