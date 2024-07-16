log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- PinBoard 2.05 released (News:2)
- Rougol Talk July 2024 - Nathan Atkinson (News:2)
- Rougol July 2024 meeting on monday (News:2)
- Sunday coding session with Gerph on Sunday (News:1)
- Livestream coding session with Gerph this sunday (News:2)
- WROCC July 2024 meeting - Draw/ROD double bill (News:)
- WROCC July 2024 meeting on... Hughes and Peter Richmond (News:)
- July developer 'fireside' chat is on saturday night (News:)
- June 2024 News Summary (News:)
- Gerph's live coding session on Youtube (News:4)
Related articles
- WROCC July 2024 meeting - Draw/ROD double bill
- WROCC June 2024 meeting - Mark Moxon dissects Lander
- WROCC June 2024 meeting on wednesday - Mark Moxon on Lander
- Rougol Talk May 2024 - Andy Vawer
- WROCC May 2024 meeting - Gerph talks games
- WROCC May 2024 meeting on wednesday - Gerph talks games
- Rougol April 2024 meeting on monday is Anniversary time
- WROCC April 2024 meeting on wednesday - Chris Hughes on changes to our phone lines
- WROCC March 2024 meeting on wednesday - Chris Hughes and Peter Richmond
- Rougol Talk February 2024 - Chris Hall
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
 
View on Mastodon
@www.iconbar.com@rss-parrot.net
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Rougol Talk July 2024 - Nathan Atkinson
 

Rougol Talk July 2024 - Nathan Atkinson

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:43, 16/7/2024 |
 

The July 2024 talk was a hybrid meeting featuring Nathan Atkinson talking about the coding group Visions of the Impossible and his general RISC OS experiences.

Nathan started with a BBC and then an A3000 and a RISC PC for Uni. Started with 3D graphics. In 1995, started doing demos with Chris Coe. In 1996 joined Visions of the Impossible. Around 1996, started contacting other authors who had left scene to finish their projects.

SunBurst graphics modified as a little too close to George Lucas designs. There was a nice demo of the game shown.

In 1998 got source code to Star Fighter 3000, Chocks Away and Stunt Racer 2000. Showed us a version of Star Fighter where the sea had waves. 1998 saw another game called Mice which featured on a magazine cover disc.

There were plenty of ideas which were never fully developed such as a 2 player game called Blood , Bloody Hands, Housy, Minipet, Squable and Virtupet. Nathan showed us some screenshots and initial demos.

In 1999, Nathan setup the Coding vault to try and keep code for posterity. Also created Rojo site as still some jobs in RISC OS. Also created Eat my Dust game. Contained an 'easter egg' with a tiny Icon Bar based Space Invaders game included.

In 2000, looked at getting partial RISC OS port of Chaos Engine finished.

Created a second coding group Flaymz in 1998 which did version of Star Fighter 3DO.

In 2002 VOTI called it a day.

The talk was full of anecdotes and information so a really interesting look back at games in the 1990s.

After the formal talk, there was plenty of time for questions.

As usual, details on talks are on the Rougol website.


 
  Rougol Talk July 2024 - Nathan Atkinson
  micken (10:08 16/7/2024)
  nytrex (12:09 16/7/2024)
 
Michael Grunditz Message #125658, posted by micken at 10:08, 16/7/2024
Member
Posts: 26 		It was a great talk! Almost got inspired to make a game! big grin
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Alan Robertson Message #125659, posted by nytrex at 12:09, 16/7/2024, in reply to message #125658
Member
Posts: 111 		Alas, I was unable to attend this online meeting. I hope the meeting was recorded, as I really did want to attend to hear from Nathan.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

The Icon Bar: News and features: Rougol Talk July 2024 - Nathan Atkinson
  