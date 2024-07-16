  Rougol Talk July 2024 - Nathan Atkinson

The July 2024 talk was a hybrid meeting featuring Nathan Atkinson talking about the coding group Visions of the Impossible and his general RISC OS experiences.



Nathan started with a BBC and then an A3000 and a RISC PC for Uni. Started with 3D graphics. In 1995, started doing demos with Chris Coe. In 1996 joined Visions of the Impossible. Around 1996, started contacting other authors who had left scene to finish their projects.

SunBurst graphics modified as a little too close to George Lucas designs. There was a nice demo of the game shown.

In 1998 got source code to Star Fighter 3000, Chocks Away and Stunt Racer 2000. Showed us a version of Star Fighter where the sea had waves. 1998 saw another game called Mice which featured on a magazine cover disc.

There were plenty of ideas which were never fully developed such as a 2 player game called Blood , Bloody Hands, Housy, Minipet, Squable and Virtupet. Nathan showed us some screenshots and initial demos.

In 1999, Nathan setup the Coding vault to try and keep code for posterity. Also created Rojo site as still some jobs in RISC OS. Also created Eat my Dust game. Contained an 'easter egg' with a tiny Icon Bar based Space Invaders game included.

In 2000, looked at getting partial RISC OS port of Chaos Engine finished.

Created a second coding group Flaymz in 1998 which did version of Star Fighter 3DO.

In 2002 VOTI called it a day.

The talk was full of anecdotes and information so a really interesting look back at games in the 1990s.

After the formal talk, there was plenty of time for questions.

As usual, details on talks are on the Rougol website.