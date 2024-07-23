  RISCOSbits 'extend' their FIRE and Pyro machines

If you have a FIRE or Pyro system from RISCOSbits (I reviewed mine here) you may be interested in their new machine stands. The stand has a gap underneath that will fit a DVD drive underneath.



Not only do they look amazing, but they also allow include a USB hub, giving you a whole additional set of front ports including a USC-C one (the non-square one used by Apple) along with a micro SD and full SD card reader, plus USB audio jack (needs a driver). Cost is around 60 pounds.

You can contact RISCOSbits on their website.