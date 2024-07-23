  RISCOSbits 'extend' their FIRE and Pyro machines

If you have a FIRE or Pyro system from RISCOSbits (I reviewed mine here) you may be interested in their new machine stands. The stand has a gap underneath that will fit a DVD drive underneath.
Not only do they look amazing, but they also allow include a USB hub, giving you a whole additional set of front ports including a USC-C one (the non-square one used by Apple) along with a micro SD and full SD card reader, plus USB audio jack (needs a driver). Cost is around 60 pounds.
You can contact RISCOSbits on their website.
|gerph (12:23 23/7/2024)
markee174 (17:10 23/7/2024)
timber (13:24 24/7/2024)
micken (13:54 24/7/2024)
arawnsley (01:00 25/7/2024)
Charles Justin Ferguson
|Message #125662, posted by gerph at 12:23, 23/7/2024
|Pyro would be an unfortunate name as it's also the name of the alternative implementation of RISC OS - RISC OS Pyromaniac, shortened to Pyro...
Also with reference to USB, the "non-square one used by Apple" for USB C?
USB C has been around for about 8 or 9 years, and whilst it's used by Apple, you'll be hard pushed to find devices or PCs that don't have USB C ports these days. The increased speed of USB 3 (although you can still use a form of type A for USB 3), the smaller form factor, the increased charging capability and the protocol transports mean it's become a very common connector.
Mark Stephens
|Message #125663, posted by markee174 at 17:10, 23/7/2024, in reply to message #125662
|Thanks for clarifying and explaining USB-C better than I did.
AndrÃ© Timmermans
|Message #125664, posted by timber at 13:24, 24/7/2024, in reply to message #125662
USB C has been around for about 8 or 9 years, and whilst it's used by Apple, you'll be hard pushed to find devices or PCs that don't have USB C ports these days. The increased speed of USB 3 (although you can still use a form of type A for USB 3), the smaller form factor, the increased charging capability and the protocol transports mean it's become a very common connector.Is USB C usable on RISC OS since we have only USB 2?
Michael Grunditz
|Message #125665, posted by micken at 13:54, 24/7/2024, in reply to message #125664
|Yes in USB2 mode.
Andrew Rawnsley
|Message #125666, posted by arawnsley at 01:00, 25/7/2024, in reply to message #125665
|The Pinebook Pro also has a USB-C port (as did one version of the original 4te, IIRC). The thing you sometimes have to watch with USB-C (and USB3 ports) is that they tend to be XHCI which can be fussier (at least on RISC OS) as to which devices work without issue.
On the PBpro the USB C can be used to charge whilst off, or to connect devices whilst turned on, either directly or via a USB C to A connection.
However, you can't currently use more advanced features like high power delivery or USB-C-video when it is running on RISC OS, because functionality is limited to USB 2 spec. This will almost certainly be the case here too. It may deliver a bit more power if the stand is mains-powered.
As such, I have used a USB ethernet thing with it at one point, and do have a C-to-A convertor, but have mostly used it to charge the laptop with my phone's charging cable for ease.
