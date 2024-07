Next installment of 'Live Coding with Gerph" on sunday Posted by Mark Stephens on 15:13, 25/7/2024 | News



If you have been enjoying the regular chance to see a RISC OS coding masterclass (or if you wish you had not missed the previous sessions), you can catch another episode live at 1pm on sunday.



Gerph will continue with his project to bring an ARM Debugger to RISC OS. You can also watch this (and previous episodes if you want to see what happened) on catch-up.



