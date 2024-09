Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?



Martin Avison has released ZPdebug to help hunt down ZeroPain errors in BASIC

Summer edition of Drag'n'drop is out. Read our review.

CloudFS 0.35 fixes a bug for anyone calling it from their own programs using OS_GBPB. Rerun the installer to update. Read our review.

Gerph has been busy coding online.