log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- RISCOSbits releases 5.30 for FAST machines (News:)
- July 2024 News Summary (News:1)
- Next installment of 'Live Coding with Gerph" on sunday (News:)
- RISCOSbits 'extend' their FIRE and Pyro machines (News:5)
- PinBoard 2.05 released (News:2)
- Rougol Talk July 2024 - Nathan Atkinson (News:2)
- Rougol July 2024 meeting on monday (News:2)
- Sunday coding session with Gerph on Sunday (News:1)
- Livestream coding session with Gerph this sunday (News:2)
- WROCC July 2024 meeting - Draw/ROD double bill (News:)
Related articles
- July 2024 News Summary
- Next installment of 'Live Coding with Gerph" on sunday
- RISCOSbits 'extend' their FIRE and Pyro machines
- PinBoard 2.05 released
- Sunday coding session with Gerph on Sunday
- Rougol July 2024 meeting on monday
- WROCC July 2024 meeting on wednesday - Chris Hughes and Peter Richmond
- July developer 'fireside' chat is on saturday night
- Livestream coding session with Gerph this sunday
- June 2024 News Summary
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
 
View on Mastodon
@www.iconbar.com@rss-parrot.net
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: RISCOSbits releases 5.30 for FAST machines
 

RISCOSbits releases 5.30 for FAST machines

Posted by Mark Stephens on 15:34, 29/7/2024 |
 

The FAST systems from RISCOSbits will not currently work with the standard RISC OS 5.30 builds from ROOL. They need a custom version from RISCOSbits.

This now been released and freely available from a private area their website (if you have a machine, you will have access details).
 
Previously I have been running 5.29

The update is supplied as a zip with very clear instructions (COPY !Boot over first)

and a quick reboot puts me into 5.31

The update was very straight-forward (if you are nervous you can get a new SD card instead). The upgrade should provide not only a 5.30 release but also support for Wireless networking, eMMC access and should work with both network stacks. Sounds like lots of material for a follow-up article... 

 


 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: RISCOSbits releases 5.30 for FAST machines
  