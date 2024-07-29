RISCOSbits releases 5.30 for FAST machines

The FAST systems from RISCOSbits will not currently work with the standard RISC OS 5.30 builds from ROOL. They need a custom version from RISCOSbits.



This now been released and freely available from a private area their website (if you have a machine, you will have access details).



Previously I have been running 5.29

The update is supplied as a zip with very clear instructions (COPY !Boot over first)

and a quick reboot puts me into 5.31

The update was very straight-forward (if you are nervous you can get a new SD card instead). The upgrade should provide not only a 5.30 release but also support for Wireless networking, eMMC access and should work with both network stacks. Sounds like lots of material for a follow-up article...