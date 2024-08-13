Drag'n'Drop 13i4 edition reviewed

The Summer edition of Drag'n'Drop magazine has now been sent out to subscribers. This edition is 47 pages of news, reviews, tools and lots of code! As a PDF you can read it on just about any system.



This edition kicks off with 2 pages of news (including clickable links) and an in depth 3 page look at RISC OS 5.30 (including how to install it).

Then we are into some programing with documented listing. There is an introductory section and details of all the common WIMP subroutines used in the code. Each articles explain how the code works and what it does. You can buy a version of the magazine with the programs included so you don't need to type them in unless you want to (I like read the explanation and not type them in myself).

This month we have a Desktop Palette Editor, NightStrike (a BBC/RISC OS game), I-Ball (a mini RISC OS breakout game). There is also an article on updating old Archimedes software for modern system. Finally there is a reprint of a very detailed article on how ti use WIMP and ICONS (complete with an application) which was originally published in Acorn User September 1988.

The regular columns also have a programing focus with RISCoffe showing us how draw a tennis ball (or any sphere) in Draw and RISC OZ in switching LEDs on and off with some nifty BBC BASIC.

The software update for the Pinebook Pro (which adds support for NVMe and wifi) is reviewed. Wizard Lore from Amcog get a detailed examination.

There is also a preview of a new update (presumably aiming for London Show) for the 90 BBC books package. Price will remain 20 pounds for new customers (with upgrades).

As always, lots of material to keep you entertained and busy!

