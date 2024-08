Rougol August 2024 meeting on monday Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:31, 16/8/2024 | talk



The August 2024 Rougol meeting is on Monday 19th August with Gerph talking 64 bits.



Gerf will be looking at the challenges and possible approaches to running RISC OS on recent ARM chips which no longer offer a 32 bit mode. As usual, the action kicks off at 6.30pm in the Duke of Sussex and online at 7.30pm on Zoom (usual link or contact Rougol for one).



See website for details.



