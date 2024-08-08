log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- WROCC August 2024 meeting on wednesday - Paul Reuvers (News:)
- 'Live Coding with Gerph" session on sunday (News:)
- August developer 'fireside' chat is on saturday night (News:)
- July 2024 News Summary (News:2)
- RISCOSbits releases 5.30 for FAST machines (News:)
- Next installment of 'Live Coding with Gerph" on sunday (News:)
- RISCOSbits 'extend' their FIRE and Pyro machines (News:5)
- PinBoard 2.05 released (News:2)
- Rougol Talk July 2024 - Nathan Atkinson (News:2)
- Rougol July 2024 meeting on monday (News:2)
Related articles
- Rougol Talk July 2024 - Nathan Atkinson
- WROCC July 2024 meeting - Draw/ROD double bill
- WROCC June 2024 meeting - Mark Moxon dissects Lander
- WROCC June 2024 meeting on wednesday - Mark Moxon on Lander
- Rougol Talk May 2024 - Andy Vawer
- WROCC May 2024 meeting - Gerph talks games
- WROCC May 2024 meeting on wednesday - Gerph talks games
- Rougol April 2024 meeting on monday is Anniversary time
- WROCC April 2024 meeting on wednesday - Chris Hughes on changes to our phone lines
- WROCC March 2024 meeting on wednesday - Chris Hughes and Peter Richmond
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
 
View on Mastodon
@www.iconbar.com@rss-parrot.net
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: WROCC August 2024 meeting - Paul Reuvers (XAT) X
 

WROCC August 2024 meeting - Paul Reuvers (XAT) X

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:48, 8/8/2024 |
 

Wakefield's August speaker was Paul Reuvers from XAT in the Netherlands, talking about his 42 years of Acorn and RISC OS.

Like many, he fell in love with the BBC in the 1980s. He worked for several tech Companies (including briefly IBM) before setting up his own Company in 1987. He started with the original A305/ARTHUR 1.20 and using them for creating presentation software for Mars Corporation. Software became Presenter Story (sold by Lindis). This was well before PowerPoint and Keynote....

Updated in 1989 to use RISC OS 2. Also moved into bigger offices and visited by Gordon Tayler.

Developed CableNews and sold to Local TV stations and Mars. 

Discovered what a roadmap was from attending meeting with newly created ARM.

Received a pre-release version of A3000 to debug software and Acorn launch was done using Cable News. 

Brought into the development team for Risc PC to advise on features and also able to test software before release. Early releases had SCSI before shifting to IDE.

X-Ample represented many RISC OS companies in the Netherlands, including WIld Vision, ANT, Atomwide, Spacetech, Millipede and Computer Concepts. Sold lots of equipment/software to printing businesses. Moved into 3rd office for more space. Took stands at Big Ben Club.

Wrote own software as well running on Acorn hardware- Sports TIming for TV, CarPilot, CueMaster, MediX

Ported software onto Iyonix which added USB hardware. Ended-up writing his own USB software (USBinfo and HID) to help.

Original MediX did not succeed as not on Windows. Approached in 2006 to write a new version (MediX 2.0) which was more successful with an HTML front end. Still in use with 93,000 patients!

Pollux is a database engine spun off from MediX and used in lots of other custom software products.

Has also worked on other RISC OS products including PhotoDesk and TracerPro.

XAP also develops Embedded software for ARM processors such as Weed-IT for intelligent weed control, test equipment, alarm systems.

Paul has also developed a Crypto Museum developed on RISC OS. Will be releasing a new version of !Enigma (his free RISC OS enigma machine emulator).

Has created a new !Watermark RISC OS application to add proper watermarks to images.

Paul is also a co-owner of ROD as keen to see RISC OS become Open Source.

The talk featured many photos from the Acorn days and lots of history...

As usual, the talk was on Zoom with an audience from all over 'global' Wakefield. Talk was recorded if you missed it.

Details on all meetings (and email address to ask for a Zoom link) can be found on the WROCC website
 


 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: WROCC August 2024 meeting - Paul Reuvers (XAT) X
  