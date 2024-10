October developer 'fireside' chat on saturday night Posted by Mark Stephens on 06:33, 9/10/2024 | News



The next 'fireside' chat is on 12th October (this saturday). It starts at 7:30pm UK time and the event is on Zoom. Stay for as long or as short a time as you like.



If you have not been before it is a very informal and friendly forum for anyone with an interest in RISC OS coding and a chance to ask your coding questions.



