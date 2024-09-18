log in | register | forums
WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:12 reviewed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:28, 18/9/2024 |
 

The delayed March release of WROCC magazine has now been sent out to all members.  This is the monthly 'mini' magazine all members receive as one of the club benefits. It is your monthly RISC OS mini-magazine in PDF format! I have really missed it so great have you back.

This edition is a 12 page edition with usual range of news, opinion, reviews and all the club contacts and upcoming dates. First up are the notes from the AGM meeting, which always contain lots of interesting details (currently 90 members).

Peter Richmond explains how the rolling demo display at the Wakefield Show is created. The prolific Chris Hall Stripes his lines with the aid of some RISC OS tools. Chris Hughes reviews Fred Gaute's Tamarc utility to change how the right mouse button does on the switcher icon. Lastly there is a reminder that the Newsletter depends on user contributions, and a COntributor Award Scheme with cash prizes.

It is great to have the WROCC newsletter back!

As always, you can find out more about WROCC here.


 
