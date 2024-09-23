log in | register | forums
ROOL updates DDE to issue 31e

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:29, 23/9/2024 |
 

Our friends at ROOL have released dropped us a note to announce that there is a new version of the DDE now available.

The key new features are:-

  • fixes to the C compiler relating to the layout of certain types of structures/unions in memory
  • fixes a debugger crash dealing with long paths in one of the dialogue boxes
  • an updated SID disassemblernew defines from CMHG (the module header generator) for use with vector handlers
  • new defines from CMHG (the module header generator) for use with vector handlers

There is a useful  table breaking down what's in each major and minor issue with details of changes here.
 
Accompanying the tools are newly revised manuals, totalling over 1000 pages, delivered electronically as PDFs with inter-book clickable links.

Registered developers who renewed within the last 12 months should already find a download link in their inbox. If you'd like to get the DDE or bring yours back up to date please see ROOL website

If you're a developer and have any ideas for new features to consider in future DDE updates please get in touch.

For the general direction of travel there are the big roadmap items we're working towards mentioned in the FAQ

If you're like me, you can also see them at the London Show, catch-up on plans and buy the update there.


 
  nunfetishist (12:52 23/9/2024)
 
Rob Kendrick Message #125687, posted by nunfetishist at 12:52, 23/9/2024
nunfetishist
Today's phish is trout a la creme.

Posts: 523 		My main feature request remains these tools running under Linux. While GCCSDK (the compiler, the linker, the ObjAsm and CMHG replacements) are excellent, sometimes it's nice to use the native tooling, if only to compare behaviours to confirm some cock up is my fault and not the tooling's.
