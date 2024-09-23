  ROOL updates DDE to issue 31e

Our friends at ROOL have released dropped us a note to announce that there is a new version of the DDE now available.



The key new features are:-

fixes to the C compiler relating to the layout of certain types of structures/unions in memory

fixes a debugger crash dealing with long paths in one of the dialogue boxes

new defines from CMHG (the module header generator) for use with vector handlers

There is a useful table breaking down what's in each major and minor issue with details of changes here.



Accompanying the tools are newly revised manuals, totalling over 1000 pages, delivered electronically as PDFs with inter-book clickable links.



Registered developers who renewed within the last 12 months should already find a download link in their inbox. If you'd like to get the DDE or bring yours back up to date please see ROOL website.



If you're a developer and have any ideas for new features to consider in future DDE updates please get in touch.

For the general direction of travel there are the big roadmap items we're working towards mentioned in the FAQ

If you're like me, you can also see them at the London Show, catch-up on plans and buy the update there.