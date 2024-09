It has not happened for a few years, so you may need a reminder that we have an October London Show.



The London Show is on Saturday 26th October (that is 4 weeks today) from 11am -4pm in a brand new location. There is already an impressive list of exhibitors confirmed with several recent releases or products to be released at the show. It's a great opportunity to talk to the developers and see/buy new hardware and software.

TIB will be doing a report, but there is no substitute for being there.

Show website