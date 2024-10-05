



R-Comp updates RISC OS Hexen port to v1.08 Posted by Mark Stephens on 10:40, 5/10/2024 | News



R-Comp have announced that they have a new version of their Hexen game port now available



This is essentially a bug fix release which improves the display options and works better on widescreen monitors. It also fixes some issues on various combinations of systems/OS versions for playing music and systems running with alignment exceptions turned on.



It's a free upgrade to anyone who bought the 2024 edition and can be downloaded via the My Software section of !Store. As that includes me, you can guess where I am off to next...



