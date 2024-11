The November 2024 WROCC talk is on wednesday. As usual it takes place on Zoom and kicks off at 7.45pm.



This month's speaker will be Andrew Rawnsley (with his RISC OS Developments hat on) talking about the new RISC OS Direct 5.31 release. The headline is the inclusion of the Iris browser (but there is also a lot of other goodies inside). If you missed the recent London Show, this is your chance to catch-up on developments and quiz Andrew.



WROCC website