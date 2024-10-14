It's less than 2 weeks to go until the London show...

It's now less than 2 weeks to go until the return of the London Show.....

After an 'extended break', the long-running London Show is back on Saturday 26th October 2024 at a brand new location. The venue is the Harrow District Masonic Centre in north west London, which is easy to reach by public transport or car (and has lots of free parking).

The show will run 11am - 4pm and tickets for adults are 7 pounds (free to under 16s).

The format is also back to pre-Covid times, with a good list of exhibitors and talks. The current list of exhibitors is a really good mix of regulars, some welcome returns and new faces and includes:-

3rd Event Technologies

AMCOG games

Cameron Cawley

Chris Hall

CJEMicros's / The Fourth Dimension

Drag'n'Drop

Elesar

Midlands User Group

Organizer

Orpheus Internet

PixelBlip

R-Comp

RISC OS Bits

RISC OS Developments

RISC OS Open Ltd

Riscy Robots

Rougol

RPCEmu

Sine Nomine Software

Soft Rock Software

Steve Fryatt

There is also the usual charities stand raising money for Combat stress.



It's a really good chance to see and try out, new stuff, and chat to the developers and other users. I always come away with several purchases, lots of new ideas and renewed enthusiasm for my favourite OS. It's also a really good day!

Many Companies aim towards the Shows for new releases, and we have already had several in our TIB inbox....

We will be running our usual show reports but there is really no substitute for being there - hopefully see you in London!



Full details are on the website