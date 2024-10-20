log in | register | forums
Article archives
WROCC Newsletter Volume 42:1 reviewed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 10:53, 20/10/2024 |
 

The delayed April release of WROCC magazine has now been sent out to all members.  This is the monthly club  'mini' magazine which all members receive as one of the club benefits. 

This edition is a 8 page edition with the usual range of news, opinion, reviews and all the club contacts, errata and upcoming dates. 

There is only space in this edition for one main article, entitled 'Preparing for NVMe'. Chris Hall goes into great depth and tells you everything you need to know. He covers the  theory, recommends hardware and gives you a detailed tutorial on how to setup. It is almost as good as having him in the room!

Chris will be exhibiting at next week's London Show to cover this and other topics.

As always, you can find out more about WROCC here and access all the newsletters online here.


 
