



RISCOSbits at London Show Posted by Mark Stephens on 17:06, 24/10/2024 | News



RISCOSbits have sent us a press release with details of their offerings. It is much funnier than my rewrite, so I have reproduced it below.... (spoiler - they suggested you might want to check back on friday afternoon just incase there is some late breaking news)



RISCOSbits will be bringing a full range of RISC OS computer systems to buy and take away from the London Show, based on our open-sourced, innovative and ultrafast NVMe drivers (produced in conjunction with RISC OS Open and Stader Softwareentwicklung), and adopted by RISC OS Open for integration into RISC OS itself. We will also have FAST machines available on the day, using our custom SATA hardware and drivers for the fastest RISC OS machine to date.



For the first time, we've managed to hold onto show stock of our flagship VENOM compact machine, hosting a 4GB Compute Module 4, with WiFi, 32GB of robust eMMC storage, plus a 256GB NVMe drive. With built in power control, passive cooling and access to front USB ports, this absolute monster is a perfect replacement and upgrade to our Pi Harder - only much faster! At only 249ukp, we won't manage to keep our stock for long.



We will also be showing off other machines in the PiHard range of compact systems, taking advantage of the small footprint that using NVMe drives allows.



The eNVy.Me machine is a compact 1 litre system, housed in a custom electric blue aluminium and acrylic case, hosting an overclocked Compute Module 4 with 2GB RAM, coupled with a 128GB NVMe drive. The case has a clear acrylic 'pop-off' lid for easy access to the internals of the system - ideal for upgrading it - including all the main components, several usable connectors for externally controlled devices, and the GPIO. Standard ports on the outside of the case include 4x USB 2.0 ports, a HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet, and a USB-C port that can be used for 5v power in and data, plus a wide-ranging barrel connector for power in. Like all machines based on the Compute Module 4, it can be upgraded to add more RAM, and even built in fast eMMC storage. Various other upgrades are available, including active cooling to allow further overclocking, and increased storage capacity via NVMe (up to 2TB) or eMMC. With show prices from 199ukp, this beauty of a beast won't be around for long.



There will be a limited number of PiRO Qube NVMe machines available - tiny machines with super powers! With a twin drive system comprising a 32GB eMMC and a 128GB NVMe drive and 4GB RAM, you'll be hard pushed to find a better specced machine at such a low price anywhere else. Originally released in late summer last year, even with the addition an of NVMe drive, the price has remained stubbornly low at only 179ukp, offering amazing value for money. As the Archive Magazine review of the original PiRO Qube suggested 'you can't build it yourself any cheaper'...



We will also be bringing our show-only NVMe DIY kit, with all you need to build your own bargain RISC OS NVMe-capable computer. Including a case, motherboard, Compute Module, NVMe drive, and pre-configured SD card, the kit just needs assembling (instructions are included) and it's ready to go! These kits will be available from 119ukp on the day. They sold out in lightning quick time at the Wakefield Show, so hurry up if this is your kind of thing! We'll even give you a trade-in discount if you buy one of our kits, if you want to upgrade it to a pre-built NVMe machine in the near future!



We'll have the latest machine in the FAST range, coupling the fast speed of the NVMe drive with an aluminium Mini ITX case, similar to the ones used in the FAST FIRE. The machine hosts a 2GHz 4GB Compute Module with built in twin drive system, comprising a 32GB eMMC drive, with a 256GB NVMe drive included as standard. Using 4K Sector drives, this can be easily expanded to up to 2TB. Whilst it's not quite as superfast as the SATA version of FAST, and not quite as expandable, it is a highly capable machine that positively zips along, and provides 4x USB 2.0 ports (including two at the front/side), twin HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and comes complete with a 12v power supply. With a show price of 279ukp we really do expect the limited show stock of this machine to fly!



In addition, RISCOSbits will be bringing along a few FAST FIRE systems - the fastest RISC OS computer to date! At a show price of 329ukp, these are premium SSD-based systems and even faster than any NVMe-based machines. All expandable to add more RAM, extra hard drives, and even additional eMMC if required. With the option of 4K SSDs, these beasts can hold up to 6TB of filecore storage in a single machine. Huge capacity in a small case.



We'll have our expandable Chimera twin-head system available to buy, running both Linux and RISC OS at the same time. With both heads having 256GB NVMe and oodles of RAM, this is a true powerhouse machine. With prices as low as 469ukp, this machine is incomparable.



All of our systems incorporate multiple integrated USB ports, 4k video support up to 60hz, HDMI audio, and Gigabit Ethernet. No need for all those dongles dangling from the side, and no USB hubs stuffed inside the case.



All of our systems come with a 2GB bundle of FREE software (plus links to much more!) to get you going straight out of the box. Plus we can offer free advice on peripherals to complement your RISCOSbits system, such as USB optical drives, external hard drives and WiFi drivers.



In addition to the computer systems described above, RISCOSbits will have a range of cheaper "stock clearance" systems and peripherals available on the day. We'll also have some RISC OS themed badges and stickers at pocket-money prices (and possibly even free!) to stick to your laptop, jacket, dog, friends - wherever you like!



Whilst we're not fans of "pre-order" computers (nobody likes waiting in these days of instant gratification), we also don't like compromise. We try to make as much as possible available to take away on the day, but do come and talk to us about your dream RISC OS machine and, if it isn't available to take away, we can probably make exactly what you want. To severely misquote a famous baseball film with Kevin Costner, 'if you come and ask, we will build it...'



Pop along, have a chat, and check out our excellent hardware at low, low prices. And don't forget, the early bird catches the discounted worm, so don't miss out by dithering. Keep an eye on X (formerly Twitter) and our little-used Facebook page - both @riscosbits - for more details in the run up to the show. You can also download a sneak preview of the show catalogue and leaflets from here.



