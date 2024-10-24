  R-Comp monitor offers for London Show

R-Comp have let us know that they will have some really nice IPS and OLED displays available to buy at the London Show (along with some drivers)



If you have been feeling enviously of the displays on other platforms, R-Comp are here to help. They have released a set of drivers which allow RISC OS applications to unlock a wide range of modes and capabilities at refresh rates up to liquid smooth 175 frames per second.

The software will be available to purchase on !Store and will be shown at the show, along with a range of complimentary monitors. These range from a very affordable 199 pounds to amazing top end systems for 1199 pounds (software is free if you purchase a monitor).

Yet another reason to attend on saturday!

