R-Comp monitor offers for London Show
 

R-Comp monitor offers for London Show

Posted by Mark Stephens on 15:27, 24/10/2024
 

R-Comp have let us know that they will have some really nice IPS and OLED displays available to buy at the London Show (along with some drivers)

If you have been feeling enviously of the displays on other platforms, R-Comp are here to help. They have released a set of drivers which allow RISC OS applications to unlock a wide range of modes and capabilities at refresh rates up to liquid smooth 175 frames per second.

The software will be available to purchase on !Store and will be shown at the show, along with a range of complimentary monitors. These range from a very affordable 199 pounds to amazing top end systems for 1199 pounds (software is free if you purchase a monitor).

Yet another reason to attend on saturday!
 


 
  R-Comp monitor offers for London Show
  arawnsley (16:40 24/10/2024)
  markee174 (18:44 24/10/2024)
 
Andrew Rawnsley Message #125706, posted by arawnsley at 16:40, 24/10/2024
R-Comp chap
Posts: 599 		To be fair, the 1199ukp price does include a "free" high end RISC OS computer wink
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Mark Stephens Message #125707, posted by markee174 at 18:44, 24/10/2024, in reply to message #125706
Does all the
work around here
Posts: 152
To be fair, the 1199ukp price does include a "free" high end RISC OS computer wink

Many thanks for clarifying my article.
Many thanks for clarifying my article.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

